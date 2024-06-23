Bay Area Chicken Roll 湾区鸡肉卷 (2 pcs)

趁热吃口味更佳！ It tastes better when freshly made 出餐默认带西红柿和生菜，如需黄瓜和葱丝，请告知前台。 We cook with tomato and lettuce. If need cucumber and green onion, please inform the cashie.