Zhengxin Chicken Steak
Food 餐点
Chicken Cutlet 鸡排
Bento Box 便当
Sandwich 汉堡
- Huge Sandwich 真新堡$9.99
- Chicken Burger Combo 鸡腿堡套餐$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fresh spicy double chicken burger 加个鸡腿双层堡$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Bay Area Chicken Roll 湾区鸡肉卷 (2 pcs)
趁热吃口味更佳！ It tastes better when freshly made 出餐默认带西红柿和生菜，如需黄瓜和葱丝，请告知前台。 We cook with tomato and lettuce. If need cucumber and green onion, please inform the cashie.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Snack 点心
Drinks & Dessert 饮品甜点
Drinks 饮品
Zhengxin Chicken Steak Milpitas Location and Hours
(408) 708-7119
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM